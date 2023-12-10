ECL WAS MISMANAGED

After deep thought and reflection into my political and personal life, I have come to the conclusion that Edgar Changwa Lungu was mishandled as a former President by GRZ and mismanaged by the PF party. Yes he was no saint as a President and gave the power to cadres hence the “state capture” by business gurus.

I will share a life experience with you about a grandfather whose name simply translated to “The soil is calling” he was feared by all and it was believed he practiced wizardry. I remember growing up, he would come visit us as early as 04AM and make sure we polished his shoes, warm water for him to bath, demand for blue seal Vaseline then break fast and finally when my father would wake up and give him transport money.

A lot of stories were told about him but we came to experience an altercation with him when I lost my father in 1994 after arrangements to bury in Lusaka were changed to follow his will to be buried at the village in Chadiza.

My grandfather vehemently unleashed a threat that if my father was NOT buried in the grave in Lusaka, another family member will die, to feed the grave. After a wrangle it was concluded that a banana stump be buried in Lusaka and we proceeded to the village for my father’s burial.

Fast forward, after burial, stories lingered in family corners that grandpa kept my father’s shadow in his bedroom and we were advised never to engage with him but unfortunately/ fortunately for me, he loved me to pieces, at one time when I was young, he made me a chair that made me feel like a king as no one was allowed to sit in it but me.

He continued visiting me at sunrise and I developed a liking for him as I learnt that he was a super construction expert as he was part of the team that constructed the original Kenneth Kaunda International Airport.

We had an open ended contract that saw him do all construction works for me while I took care of his rentals and monthly needs. He took me through my first marriage negotiations /discussions, traditional norms before my marriage preparations and was there for me when I had marital disputes, even problems at work. At one time he asked me if I believed he had kept my father’s shadow in his house, but we laughed it off.

He later had a stroke and lost his speech but always visited, and he would travel with me at times during funerals. I learnt a lot from him and miss him after he passed on some years back, MHSCRIP.

He left me wisdom that has helped me through life. And I am fully protected against any evil weapon/witchcraft that can ever be used against me, “story for another day”

This experience taught me to always remember all souls that I have crossed paths with for the GOOD they have been to/with me and not the BAD.

In conclusion let’s accept, forgive ECL and treat him with respect and dignity and learn something from his experience. He should be kept busy as a statesman, remember he’s the only living former President we have as a nation.

One Zambia, One Nation – OZON

CHAKA ZULU