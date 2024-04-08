ECL WHILE SERVING AS HOME AFFAIRS MINISTER IN 2012 DEPORTED A CATHOLIC PRIEST:

Rwandan Catholic priest deported in connection with sermon delivered on Sunday

August 3, 2012

HOME Affairs Minister Edgar Lungu

The Immigration Department has deported Lundazi Catholic Church Priest, Father Viateur Banyangandora to Rwanda, his country of origin.

Home Affair Minister, Edgar Lungu yesterday confirmed the deportation of Fr Banyangandora, 40, who was picked up from Lundazi on Monday and deported on Wednesday.

The Minister said the move was taken in order to protect and safeguard the rule of law of the country.

“I can confirm that Fr Banyangandora was deported to Rwanda in order to safeguard the rule of law and order in the country. Right now he has even arrived and re-united with his family members in that country,” he said.

Mr Lungu said it was not an easy decision to make for the Government considering that the Republican President Michael Sata was a staunch Roman Catholic member but that a decision had to be taken in the interest of maintaining law and order.

The priest, who was a holder of Employment Permit No 008955, issued on November 27, 2006 when he entered the country, was found to be a danger to peace and good order, contrary to Section 39(2) of the Immigration and Deportation Act No 18 of 2010.

He said any foreigner or missionary who comes into the country should abide by the laws of the country adding that there should be no ‘sacred cows.’

Mr Lungu urged other Church leaders in the country to respect and abide by the law of the land.

Chipata Catholic Diocese Bishop, George Lungu said the Church was not aware that Fr Banyangandora had been deported to Rwanda.

“This is news to me, as a Church, we are not aware that Fr Banyangandora has been deported,” said the visibly surprised Bishop.

The prelate said the diocese would issue a comprehensive statement on the deportation of the Catholic clergy after thorough consultations today.

Fr Banyangandora was picked from his residence on Monday by a combined team of security officers.

Lundazi Catholic Assistant Parish Priest, Evans Sakala said Fr Banyangandora was picked up in connection with the homily he gave in church on Sunday which was perceived to be inciting people to rise against the Government.

Fr Banyangandora was a member of the Association of Zambian Diocesan Catholic Clergy (ADZACC) as a Catholic seminarian refugee.

He did his seminary formation at Mpima Major Seminary in Kabwe before proceeding to St Mary’s Major Seminary in Lusaka for his theology.

He was ordained Catholic Priest under the Chipata diocese in 2004 by Bishop George Lungu.