ECL’S FORMER AIDE AMOS CHANDA FOUND WITH CASE TO ANSWER

Former President Edgar Lungu’s Press aide Amos Chanda has been found with a case to answer for allegedly stealing and destroying a court record.

The record in question relates to the matter in which Mr. Chanda was jointly charged with Intelligent Mobility Solutions Board Chairman, Walid El Nahas and former Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) Director, Zindaba Soko, but a nolle prosequi was entered in that particular case.

And when the matter came up before Magistrate Irene Wishimanga, the court placed Mr. Chanda on his defence after the state adduced sufficient evidence in relation to the allegations.

Diamond TV