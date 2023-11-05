ECL’S PF CAMP SUFFERING FROM SEVERE SAMPAMITIS

By Aswell K. Mwalimu

LOOKING at the body language of Patriotic Front members who are aligned to ECL, they are suffering from severe Sampamitis.

Their words are totally different from their body language.

Majority of them look lost and absolutely confused because ECL’s past glory has been taken over by several political bacteria, viruses, fungi and parasites within the PF.

With the contagious Sampamitis spreading fast in ECL’s camp, the hope of bouncing back has completely vanished!

In case you what to now, the symptoms of Sampamitis includes hallucination, lying, verbal diarrhoea, insomia and a posture of a chronic loneliness during day time.

And Bowman Lusambo gives you a perfect example of a Sampamitis victim when he made an appearance at the PF Secretariat.

Lusambo’s words and body language are far apart like night and day.

The Lusaka Mayor, Chilando Chitangala becomes the latest victim of Sampamitis!

She trying to abuse Sata’s name to rebrand ECL’s broken image.

Ironically, the treatment for Sampamitis is to accept Miles Sampa as PF President because the ECL drug has already reached the expiry date!

By the way, Sampamitis doesn’t kill instantly; the victims go through their own funeral with false hope of “Alebwelelapo.”

The expired drug ECL makes Sampamitis victims go into multiple “Dununa Reverse” convulsions; as they shake with rage and violence.

Whenever you see a PF official in ECL’s camp talking, pay attention to Sampamitis symptoms.

