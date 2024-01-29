ECONOMIC AND FINANCIAL CRIMES COURT IS CONSTITUTIONAL – CONCOURT

The Economic and Financial Crimes Court has been confirmed as a constitutionally and legally established Court .

This follows the dismissal of former LUSAKA Province BOWMAN LUSAMBO petition where he challenged the legality of court.

The Constitutional Court has ruled that the Economic and Financial Crimes Court was established pursuant to article 133 of the Constitution.

The panel of five Constitutional Court Judges has further ruled that the establishment of the Economic and Financial Crimes Court was enforced by Statutory Instrument Number five of 2022.

The panel included Constitutional Court Deputy President ANOLD SHILIMI, Judges MATHEWS CHISUNKA ,MARTIN MUSALUKE,MUFORD MWANDENGA and MAPANI KAWIMBE.

Earlier, in his petition filed last year former LUSAKA Province Minister BOWMAN LUSAMBO contended that the establishment of the Economic and Financial Crime Court breaches articles 120 and 266 of the Constitution.

Mr. LUSAMBO through his lawyer JONAS ZIMBA of MAKEBI ZULU and Company has contended that article 133 sub-article two of the Court has not listed the Economic and Financial Crimes Court as the division of the High Court.

He added that the establishment of the Economic and Financial Crimes Court is illegal as it does not have a Constitutional backing.

However, Attorney General MULILO KABESHA countered Mr. LUSAMBO’s arguments and asked the Constitutional Court to dismiss a petition.

Mr. KABESHA submitted the petition was ill fated and baseless.