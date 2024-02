ECONOMIC FREEDOM FIGHTERS (EFF) IS NOT AFFILIATED TO UNITED KWACHA ALLIANCE – EFF PRESIDENT

16th February 2024.

Following numerous media queries, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) wishes to clarify that we are not affiliated to the United Kwacha Alliance (UKA) contrary to some social media publications.

We wish the United Kwacha Alliance (UKA) all the best.

Wherever we want to go, our feet will take us there.

Kasonde Mwenda C.

President

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)