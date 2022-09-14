ECZ DETERMINED TO GO ON WITH ELECTIONS IN KWACHA AND KABUSHI

By Correspondent Reporter

AS the High Court was busy hearing the election matter before it in Lusaka yesterday, the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) staff held a meeting to go ahead with the elections tomorrow.

According to Radio Icengelo, the Commission held a briefing with the media, election agents and police ahead of the Kabushi parliamentary by-election yesterday explaining how the process would be done.

This is despite candidates from both Kabushi and Kwacha withdrawing.

Kabushi Constituency returning Officer Elias Mwalaba facilitated the briefing held at Ndola Primary School.

Copperbelt Provincial Electoral Officer McClaude Nyirenda was also in attendance.

What remains unclear is whether the ECZ will insist to go ahead with the election despite the High Court’s decision to halt the polls in both constituencies.