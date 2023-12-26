ECZ explains omission of Special Paper 1 and 2 from grade 7 exam results

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

PRESS STATEMENT

CLARIFICATION OF THE 2023 GRADE 7 EXAMINATION RESULTS



Lusaka, Tuesday, December 26, 2023. We wish to clarify that the results that are being accessed through the Short Message Service (SMS) system, only show taught subjects. Only candidates who have obtained the Grade 7 Certificate have been selected to Grade 8. The Grade 7 Certificate is obtained from the best four taught subjects, with each subject being passed individually.



Special Paper 1 and Special Paper 2 do not appear on the SMS System because they are not taught and therefore, do not contribute towards Certification. They however, contribute towards selection for those who have obtained the Grade 7 Certificate.

They (Paper 1 and Special Paper 2), will be accessed by those with Grade 7 Certificates through the schools, once the selection process is concluded.

Issued by:

Angela Mwandu

Acting Public Relations Manager

EXAMINATIONS COUNCIL OF ZAMBIA