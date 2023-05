The Examination Council of Zambia -ECZ- has nullified results for over 9,000 candidates from the 2022 examinations, countrywide for various malpractices.

Eleven centres have since been suspended for two years while 24 teachers who were involved in the malpractice have been reported to the Ministry of Education for disciplinary action.

ECZ Executive Director Micheal Chilala said this at a media briefing in Lusaka yesterday.