ECZ PONDERS TAKING ACTION AGAINST NAKACHINDA, MWAMBA FOR “DISCREDITING” ITS CREDIBILITY

By Mwenya Mofya

ECZ Chief Electoral Officer Brown Kasaro says the Commission is considering taking action against PF members Raphael Nakacinda and Emmanuel Mwamba for spreading false information aimed at discrediting the electoral process.

On Friday, the Electoral Commission of Zambia held ward by-elections for Mwembeshi Ward in Nsama District, Kabuta Ward in Nchelenge District and Sankolonga Ward in Mwandi District.

The UPND emerged victorious in the Mwembeshi and Sankolonga Ward by-elections while PF won in Kabuta Ward.

In a statement, Sunday, Nakacinda congratulated the PF candidate for winning in Kabuta Ward amidst what he termed “heightened provocation and underhand schemes by UPND aimed at riggin…

NEWSDIGGERS