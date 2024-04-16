ECZ REFUSES TO CONDUCT FRESH NOMINATIONS IN GWEMBE AND KABOMPO

…as Socialist Party candidates still traŭmatised after gŭn point by UPND officials

Lusaka… Monday, April 15, 2024

The Electoral Commission of Zambia-ECZ- has declined to call for fresh nominations in Gwembe District, Chisanga Ward and Kabompo district, Chikenge ward despite evidence of electoral viōlence recorded in the by-elections.

The refusal comes after Sociality Party (SP) General Secretary Dr. Cosmas Musumali raised some concern of serious corruption, intimidation and viōlence including alleged ābdŭctions against his party candidates experienced during the nomination process.

According to a letter dated 12th April, 2024, addressed to ECZ Chief Electoral Officer Brown Kasaro, Dr Musumali narrated how his party candidate for Luangwa District, Kaunga ward was allegedly kidnāppēd among other concerns.

In his letter, Dr Musumali further demanded that ECZ must call for fresh nominations.

“Our candidate for Luangwa District’s Kaunga ward, Maneya Mwale, who is only 22 years old was physically abŭsed, Intimidated, kidnāppēd and had a gŭn pointed at her with threats of d£āth being made by known UPND officials. These are Mr. Obvious Summerton Mwaliteta – UPND Lusaka Province Chairperson, Anderson Banda -UPND Lusaka Youth Chairperson, Kelly – UPND Luangwa District Youth Chairperson, Eddy, Cloud Tembo and Junior Zulu – UNPD members from Feira, Timothy Tembo – the younger brother to the UPND candidate in Kaunga ward,” read the letter.

“The Socialist Party therefore, demands that your office take the following collective and punitive actions in accordance with the law as cited above: Invalidate the nominations made for Chikenge Ward as well as set a new date to file fresh nominations, Invalidate the nominations made for Chisanga Ward as well as set a new date to file fresh nominations and due to the gravity of the offences committed in Chisanga Ward and Kaunga Ward, ban the UPND from participating in the by elections of those wards”.

However, in response, the commission’s Chief Electoral Officer Mr Kasaro declined to call for fresh nominations stating that they are inhibited to do so.

“We acknowledge receipt of your letter dated 12th April, 2024 which was received on 15th April, 2024 and whose contents whereof have been duly noted. We regret to advise that we are unable to proceed as suggested in your letter as we are inhibited to do so after close of nominations by regulation 18 (7) of the Electoral process (General) regulations. 2016 as read together with articles 52(4) of the constitution of Zambia,” read the letter.

“We therefore advise that you seek legal redress by petitioning the local government elections tribunal within seven (7) days of Close of nomination as provided in article 52(4) of the constitution of Zambia”.