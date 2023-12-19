ECZ REJECTS NOMINATIONS FILED IN BY LUNGU’S PF CANDIDATES

Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba wrote

THIS EVENING THE ELECTORAL COMMISSION OF ZAMBIA CANCELLED THE NOMINATIONS.

THERE IS NO LAW PROVIDING FOR SUCH A PROCESS. ECZ MUST HAVE ALLOWED WHOEVER WAS AGGRIEVED TO COMPLAIN TO TRIBUNAL OR COURT

ECZ EXPLANATION FOR REJECTING PATRIOTIC CANDIDATES IN KAYO WARD MWANSAMBOMBWE, MAYEMBE WARD IN SHIWANGANDU, KAPAMBA WARD, MPIKA DISTRICTS.

“The Patriotic Front candidate has breached

Regulation 18 of the Electoral General Regulations of 2015″.

“That I have determined that you have not been nominated for the forthcoming ward election. This is because of filing in of the inappropriately signed nomination Certificate.”

The certificates were signed to by President Edgar Lungu and Hon. Raphael Nakacinda