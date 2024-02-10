ECZ SETS RECORD STRAIGHT ON ELECTRONIC VOTING IN 2026

Bwalya Kampamba

The Electoral Commission of Zambia has clarified that it will not conduct electronic voting in the 2026 general elections.

Speaking in an interview with journalists in Lusaka ,Commission Chief Electoral Officer, Brown Kasaro says the E-C-Z has not held any stakeholders’ engagement meetings on the electronic voting to discuss the matter at hand.

Mr. Kasaro says this does not mean that the commission has done away with this development and other technologies that have the potential to enhance the electoral process.

He has assured that the commission will undertake consultations over the matter so that it does not adversely affect the integrity and credibility of an election.

His statement follows some comments by some quarters of society that the E-C-Z should only explore electronic voting once stakeholders agree its implementation.

5 FM Radio