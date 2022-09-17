ECZ told High Court today that the statement they issued to bar Lusambo and malanji had no legal effect



Isaac Mwanza

ECZ told the Lusaka High Court today that the statement they issued to bar Hon Lusambo and malanji had no legal effect.

Solicitor General had no issue with the qualifications of Hon Lusambo and Malanji but had an issue with the reliefs being sought

Makebi and crew presented proof to the Court that both Hon Lusambo and Malanji met all qualifications set by the law. Says the reliefs being sought are within the confines of reliefs that can be granted by the High Court

The petitioners are seeking reliefs to declare that they were duly nominated and action by the Returning Officer is invalid.

Judgment reserved for Tuesday, 20th September, 2022 at 10:00 hours