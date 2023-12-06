ECZ VOWS TO FIGHT DISINFORMATION, MISINFORMATION

Electoral Commission of Zambia -ECZ- says the commission is determined to curb misinformation and disinformation as it affects the electoral process.

ECZ Chairperson MWANGALA ZALOUMIS says the commission is working at being visible as it prepares to hold a transparent and credible electoral process.

Mrs. ZALOUMIS said this during the ECZ media Chief Executive Officers breakfast meeting in Lusaka.

She also called on the media to partner with the commission to enhance the country’s democracy through providing accurate information of the electoral process.

And ECZ Chief Electoral Officer BROWN KASARO said the commission considers the media as a crucial partner in the electoral process.

Mr. KASARO said it is however the commission’s expectation that the media should be able scrutinise the electoral process when need arises.

And Media Owners Association President COSTA MWANSA called on the commission and the police to come up with an amicable solution to protect journalists during the elections.

Mr. MWANSA also called for the commission to expedite payments to media houses for adverts saying this has been a challenge.

And Daily Mail and Times of Zambia Managing Director SIMATE SIMATE said the newspaper stands ready to provide reliable election information to the public.

And Independent Broadcasting Authority Acting Director General EUSTACE NKANDU said the authority will continue to engage the commission on various matters as it seeks to repeal and replace the IBA act.

ZNBC