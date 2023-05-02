Ed Sheeran Wrote Seven Tracks In Four Hours After I Was Diagnosed With Cancer – Wife

Cherry Seaborn, wife of English singer and songwriter, Ed Sheeran, has revealed that the singer wrote seven tracks in only four hours after discovering her cancer diagnosis in February 2022.

The 32-year-old global hitmaker last month disclosed on Instagram that his wife Cherry was diagnosed with a tumour during her pregnancy with their second child.

In a new Disney+ special documentary, 30-year-old Cherry spoke at learnt for the first time about her cancer ordeal, Daily Mail reported on Monday.

Cherry said, “Long story short, I got diagnosed with cancer at the start of the year, which was a massive s**tter, but it made me massively reflect on our mortality.

“I was saying to Eds, I’d never have agreed to do anything like this before — never, ever, ever — but it made me think this whole year, if I died, what’s people’s perception of me?

“What am I going to leave behind? It genuinely wasn’t until this year when I was just like, I might die.

“We had the diagnosis of the tumour and the next day Eds went down into the basement and wrote seven songs in four hours.

“Some people write a diary and get their emotions out through the pen and, for Eds, if something really intense happens, he’ll go and write a song.”