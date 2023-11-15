Sixth Republican President Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu visits PF Secretary General Hon. Raphael Mangani Nakacinda while paying solidarity to Socialist Party Leader Dr Fred M’membe who has been summoned for questioning, possible arrest and detention at the same Ibex Hill Police Station in Lusaka.
Andy luki jr/SmartEagles | Wednesday 14th, November 2023 | Ibex Hill , Lusaka |

  1. Unholy union of two sworn enemies coming together to fight for their mutual survival. When in power Lungu considered Mmembe as his enemy and said a lot of wrong things about him. They ev n closed his post newspaper business. Today the enemies can share light moments and hug each other for public show. Let’s wait and see if their newly found love will blossom.

