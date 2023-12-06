Edgar Lungu Asks Court To Dismiss Case Challenging His Election Eligibility

ECL ASKS COURT TO DISMISS CASE CHALLENGING HIS ELECTION ELIGIBILITY

Former President Edgar Lungu wants the Constitutional Court to dismiss a petition seeking to challenge his eligibility to contest any future election.

Mr. Lungu has argued that the said petition is incompetently before court.

In a notice of motion for determination of questions of law arising in the petition, Mr. Lungu wants to know whether the court lacks jurisdiction, having already made a pronouncement on the matter in the case of Daniel Pule and others Vs Attorney General, Bampi Kapalasa and Another Vs the Attorney General and Legal Resources Foundation Limited and 2 others Vs Edgar Chagwa Lungu.

In this matter, a Zambian Citizen Michelo Chizombe has filed a petition challenging the eligibility of Mr. Lungu to contest any future elections.

He has argued that the Presidential term of office that the President held from 2015 to 2016 was his first term, while his second term being from 2016 to 2021.

Diamond TV