Edgar Lungu Congratulates Jacob Zuma

FORMER PRESIDENT EDGAR LUNGU SPEAKS OUT, SUPPORTS JUSTICE

Greetings Colleagues and Comrades,

As we celebrate the win and qualification of our beloved Copper Queens to the Paris 2024 Olympics, allow me to extend my heartfelt congratulations to President Jacob Zuma and the South African Judiciary on the decision by the Electoral Court of Appeal to allow the former President to contest upcoming elections on the “uMkhonto WeSizwe” party’s Parliamentary candidate list, as commendable, admirable and inspiring. Two weeks ago, the Electoral Commission of South Africa barred Mr. Zuma from running for public office citing criminal record, a decision the Electoral Court of Appeal overturned on Tuesday, 9th April, 2024.

In a world where others question the ability of some countries to put clear and distinct differences between the roles of the Executive, Legislature and the Judiciary, the South African Judiciary has displayed admirable high regard for constitutional integrity, reinstating core fundamentals of democracy and good governance by ensuring that all eligible and qualified candidates are given equal and fair chance to participate in the electoral process.

Just like the United States of America Supreme Court recently demonstrated by allowing President Donald Trump to contest the December, 2024 Presidential elections, the South African judiciary has loudly confirmed that, Africa is equally committed to upholding democratic principles of which equality of political opportunities for citizens to vote and contest elections as candidates is not just safeguarded but also promoted and guaranteed. As a nation and Southern Africa, we must commend and applaud our brothers and sisters across the Limpopo!

Ladies and gentlemen, the importance of an independent judiciary cannot be over emphasized. An independent judiciary is the bedrock of a fair and just society. This recent decision by the South African Judiciary augments the vital role it plays in upholding the rule of law, protecting democracy and ensuring justice. This gesture should be emulated by all and everyone across Africa.

Though Zambia’s democracy is a work in progress and will most likely see more reform in the future, we must take a leaf out of South Africa’s book. By doing so, we shall strengthen our democracy and foster a more just and equitable society. As, I have always emphasized, the independence of the judiciary is a cornerstone of any democracy. Without it, the principles of justice, democratic governance and rule of law become sharply compromised and completely undermined.

Hence, I totally agree with Former U.S. Supreme Court Justice, Sandra Day O’Connor when she said, “Judicial independence does not happen all by itself. It is hard to create, and it is easier than most people imagine to damage or destroy”. Therefore, our commitment to safeguard and respect the judiciary, rule of law as well as respect the tenets of separation of powers must be adhered to by all. Today, South Africa is our shining example!

We have done it before many times here, we can do it again today and tomorrow!

Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu

Former President of the Republic of Zambia

Patriotic Front (PF) President