Edgar Lungu expresses discontent, ‘Tukaba chita akantu ba UPND’ as he is denied entry at PF Secretariat

THE Patriotic Front (PF) has witnessed yet another dramatic turn of events as former president, Edgar Lungu, attempted to access the party secretariat today but was denied.

Despite his efforts, Mr Lungu found himself barred from entering the secretariat by a formidable police presence, which led him to proceed to the police headquarters, only to face a similar refusal.

Accompanied by acting PF vice president Given Lubinda, along with others senior party members and party lawyer Makebi Zulu, Mr Lungu could be heard expressing his dissatisfaction, remarking, ‘Tukaba chita akantu ba UPND’.

“Clearly they are playing games so I do not know where to go as police cannot help me. I do not understand why there is police at our party secretariat. We may seek devine intervention to help because we do not have capacity. It is like a hide and seek game. Please tell ba UPND cadres that we will go, infact, we have already left. Infact I have not even slept in that house today, so when ba UPND come, ‘Tuka ba chita akantu,” he expressed.

This recent development follows Mr Lungu’s declaration, made during a memorial event for late President Michael Sata, where he announced his return to active politics after thorough reflection and consultations.

He said opportunistic individuals will not be permitted to dismantle what the late president worked so hard to build.

“I will not allow the PF to die, I will not allow factions within the party. I will also not allow opportunistic individuals to destroy the party,” he said.

Recently, the Miles Sampa faction convened a convention at which Mr Sampa was declared party president, a move Mr Lungu and his supporters have pledged to contest, deeming it illegal.

However, in a notice addressed to members and non-members, Mr Sampa has already started making changes within the party as part of the rebranding process.

“Our reborn PF will not condone any of our members who conduct themselves in an unruly and violent manner. Hooliganism amongst our members or towards non-members and the general public is banned henceforth. We have a duty to show the citizens that we are a reformed party from all vices that made them decide to give us unprecedented 1 million red cards,” he said.

