Edgar Lungu happy with reduction of fuel prices by K3

ECL happy with reduction of fuel prices by K3

Former President Edgar Lungu says he means well when he is advising government on the challenges the country has been besieged such as police brutality against citizens governance, drought, the high cost of living, and high cost of mealie meal and is urging the ruling party not to focus him.

Former President Lungu says government and the ruling party should resist the temptation of making him the prime subject of discussions when there are positive developments such as the reduction of fuel prices and the improved exchange rate which should have a positive impact on the lives of citizen