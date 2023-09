ECL IN HARARE

Former President Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu has arrived in Harare aboard a commercial flight in time for the inauguration of newly re-elected Zimbabwean President, His Excellency Dr. Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa.

The inauguration is set for Monday,4th September,2023.

Others that have arrived are Patriotic Front Acting President, Hon. Given Lubinda who is leading a party delegation.