Edgar Lungu Might Help HH To Peacefully Concede Defeat – Sishuwa Sishuwa

LUNGU MIGHT HELP HH TO PEACEFULLY CONCEDE DEFEAT – SISHUWA SISHUWA

Celebrated Historian and Political analyst Sishuwa Sishuwa says former Presidents play a significant role during political transitions in Zambia.

Sishuwa says when Rupiah Banda lost the 2011 election, it was former President Kenneth Kaunda who, having peacefully conceded defeat in 1991, persuaded Banda to do the same.

He says when former President Edgar Lungu lost the 2021 election, it was former President Banda who, having peacefully conceded defeat in 2011, persuaded Lungu to do the same.

“Come the next election, it might be former President Lungu who might be called upon to persuade incumbent President Hakainde Hichilema (HH) to peacefully concede defeat,” he said.