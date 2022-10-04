Edgar Lungu must be careful what he wishes for – Haimbe

Lungu must be careful what he wishes for – Haimbe

JUSTICE Minister Mulambo Haimbe says former president Edgar Lungu should be careful what he wishes for, urging him to allow investigations to take place.



And Haimbe says Lungu should resist being used to fight political battles.



Meanwhile, Haimbe says Lungu should not compare himself to President Hakainde Hichilema, an accomplished businessman, because everyone knows what the former head of state’s economic standing was before getting into office.



