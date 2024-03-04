Edgar Lungu Not Worth Fighting For…Fight For Your Kids – Chellah Tukuta Advises Chilufya Tayali

Chellah Tukuta Photography writes….

MY DEAR BROTHER TAYALI

I write this with brotherly love. P0litics has failed you. Kindly just stop p0litics and focus your energies and attention on building a business that will even be an inheritance for your kids.

P0litics just risk your l!fe for nothing. You are far better off doing your own thing. I believe there are companies that can work with you to promote their brands.

Personally I can testify that after stopping p0litics to focus on my career and passion, I find so much peace. I PRAY YOU FIND SOMETHING THAT WILL GIVE YOU PEACE.

NO ONE IS WORTH FIGHTING FOR OTHER THAN YOUR KIDS.