UPDATE: EDGAR LUNGU ONLY ENTITLED TO 3 POLICE OFFICERS AND NOT THE 13 HE ASSIGNED HIMSELF

By Shalala Oliver Sepiso

The law, according to the “Benefits of Former President’s Act”, says that Former President Edgar Lungu is entitled 3 policemen as hus security detail.

However the PF president gave himself 13 police officers with one of them acting as a driver. This was done by President Edgar Lungu in total disregard of and in breach of the law.

There are:

1. 11800 MR MONDOKA CHEOPS(ADC)

2.8592 MR JAMES PHIRI

3.12546 C/INSP SINKALA EMMIE (DVR)



4. 12732 C/INSP MBEWE FOREDRICK( DVR)

5. 12239 C/INSP KAFULA AGNESS

6.12559 INSP MAYONDI DALLA



7. 33703 INSP KASEBA DANIEL

8. 12662 INSP LUMPUPAULA EDDY

9. 38521 SGT KASHIMOTO



10. 42510 INSP PHIRI JIMMY

11. 43598 SGT MUSHANGA JONATHAN (DVR)



12. 44700 SGT IMUSHO MARTIN (DVR)

13. 44777 CONST KABASO

This is the reason the Zambia Police has now withdrawn the excess police officers to leave the legal number of permitted police officers.