EDGAR LUNGU PF FACTION TO REGISTER ANOTHER POLITICAL PARTY

Plans have advanced by the Edgar Lungu PF faction to register another political party after Miles Sampa successful went away with another faction which has since been recognised by the Registrar Societies.

Yesterday, former PF deputy secretary general Mumbi Phiri told News Diggers that she has been encouraging PF leaders to leave the party for Miles Sampa and his relatives since he has been insisting that it was his uncle’s party.

One of the suggested names is the National Patriotic Front (NPF) which they hope will be easy to sell to the masses with former President Edgar Lungu as the Presidential candidate.