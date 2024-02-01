Edgar Lungu Regime Worser Than HH – Kabimba

ECL REGIME WORSER THAN HH – KABIMBA

ECONOMIC Front-EF leader, Wynter Kabimba, has brushed off claims by former President, Edgar Lungu, that his regime was better than the current administration of Hakainde Hichilema.

Kabimba is of the view that Lungu’s time in power will be remembered as one of the worst periods in Zambia owing to unruly cadres and lack of human rights, among other vices.

He however says Lungu is free to contest the 2026 General Elections as doing so is his democratic right, further questioning the feasibility of a strong opposition alliance as is being mooted.

Speaking during a Press briefing in Lusaka on Wednesday, former President, Edgar Lungu, stated that he will only contest the 2026 elections if Zambians want him to.

