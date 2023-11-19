Edgar Lungu Seeks Meeting With President Hichilema

EDGAR SEEKS MEETING WITH PRESIDENT HICHILEMA

Former President Edgar Lungu’s emissaries on Friday night met Republican President Hakainde Hichilema requesting for a meeting between the two leaders and bury their differences.

The emissaries sent by Edgar Lungu to Community House comprised some clergymen mainly under Christians for Lungu and have been persuading the former President to rescind his decision to rejoin politics and assume his role as a statesman deserving local and international assignments in peacekeeping and other missions.

“There is a strong feeling by traditional leaders and some church leaders who feel Edgar Lungu made an emotional decision when he was made to read some speech at late President Michael Sata’s graveyard to return to active politics. They feel Edgar will just polarise the political environment and further weaken the PF. There’s also a feeling Edgar has no more appeal to the Zambian public hence he should just be a statesman”, sources close to the talks have revealed.

It is believed that President Hakainde Hichilema told them he had no grudges against anyone and was ready to meet his brother Edgar Lungu and indeed other opposition political parties in a genuine atmosphere for the good of the country.

President Hichilema even told them he was very much aware of the challenges citizens were going through hence his tireless efforts to resolve the hardships.

He reminded them of need to work together especially that the economic difficulties were mainly brought about the past mistakes and the current global economy crisis such as increase in global prices.

The President told them he would have loved to fully take care of his brother and engage him in some key missions to resolving regional and international issues while him as president concentrates on local issues.

The emissaries were very happy with the spirit of the meeting and promised to revert back to the President once they have delivered the message to back to Edgar Lungu. President Hichilema said he was available anytime once he returns from his trip in Europe.

-Zambia Eagle