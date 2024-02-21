Edgar Lungu Should Apologize For The Role His Government Played In Killing Innocent Citizens- Sikaile Sikaile

FORMER PRESIDENT MR EDGAR LUNGU SHOULD APOLOGIZE FOR THE ROLE HIS GOVERNMENT PLAYED IN KILLING INNOCENT CITIZENS

I don’t hate ECL, but I still don’t like his pathetic leadership that led to the deaths of innocent citizens while he was the commander-in-chief of the armed forces. If his government did not kill Zambians, I am always ready to be dragged to court, and I will defend myself before any right-thinking judge.

That’s why I consider all those collaborating with him today as jokers who don’t know what they want or people who just want to eat his money.

If only he had a sense of shame, he could have distanced himself from politics immediately after being booted out of State House.

SIKAILE C SIKAILE