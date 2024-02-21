Edgar Lungu Should Apologize For The Role His Government Played In Killing Innocent Citizens- Sikaile Sikaile

FORMER PRESIDENT MR EDGAR LUNGU SHOULD APOLOGIZE FOR THE ROLE HIS GOVERNMENT PLAYED IN KILLING INNOCENT CITIZENS
I don’t hate ECL, but I still don’t like his pathetic leadership that led to the deaths of innocent citizens while he was the commander-in-chief of the armed forces. If his government did not kill Zambians, I am always ready to be dragged to court, and I will defend myself before any right-thinking judge.
That’s why I consider all those collaborating with him today as jokers who don’t know what they want or people who just want to eat his money.
If only he had a sense of shame, he could have distanced himself from politics immediately after being booted out of State House.
SIKAILE C SIKAILE
A day before elections Edgar said something that made many people who may have wanted to vote for him change their mind, he said that he was proud of his cadres. To date he has not reversed that position which means he will embrase them again should he be given another chance. Now a normal Zambian being in his normal frame of mind can not allow that to happen. Edgar can never apologize for what he did because to him all that was good he sees things differently from most of us and to him, he was the best president Zambia has ever produced, when infact the opposite is the case. He had christians, bootlickers etc to worship him and they did that deligently
That crook will never apologize.