Edgar Lungu Sued Over K336, 000 Debt For Campaign Materials

ECL SUED OVER K336, 000 DEBT FOR CAMPAIGN MATERIALS

By Best Jere

A Lusaka businessman, Happy Mwangata, has sued former Republican President Edgar Lungu over his alleged failure to settle K366, 000 debt owed to him for the supply of campaign materials in 2016.

In his affidavit verifying debt at the Small Claims Court in Lusaka, the complainant says the campaign materials supplied to Mr. Lungu include branded caps and wrist watches.

According to Mr. Mwangata he had made several demands to meet Mr. Lungu in person during the period he was in office and after he left but was blocked by his assistant whom he has only identified as a Mr. Chanda.

Mr. Mwangata now wants the court to compel the former head of state to pay the debt.