Edgar Lungu’s Ally Was Not Harassed – Thabo Kawana

PF MEMBER MBAYA WAS NOT HARASSED – KAWANA

Government has dismissed accusations that PF Member MARTIN MBAYA was harassed by officers of the Drug Enforcement Commission -DEC-.

This follows a statement by Former President EDGAR LUNGU calling on the International Community to look into the continued harassment of individuals by law enforcement officers which is affecting the country’s democracy.

Information and Media Permanent Secretary THABO KAWANA says it is not right for Mr. LUNGU to issue statements which are not factual because DEC officers did not drag Mr. MBAYA out of church.

Speaking during a media briefing, Mr. KAWANA said Mr. MBAYA was called by officers, who allowed him to call his lawyer and later went to his residence to conduct a search in the presence of the lawyer.

He said all formalities for Mr. MBAYA’s arrest were done in a lawful manner.

Meanwhile, Mr. KAWANA said the New Dawn Government has scored 80 percent of what is contained in its manifesto within 2 and half years.

He said the UPND administration is confident that it will deliver 100 percent of what was promised in the manifesto.