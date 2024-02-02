Edgar Lungu’s Attempts To Contest 2026 Elections Likely To Be Frustrated By Govt- Political Analyst Dr. Alex Ng’oma

EDGAR LUNGU’S ATTEMPTS TO CONTEST 2026 ELECTIONS LIKELY TO BE FRUSTRATED BY GOVT

By Nonhlanhla Phuti

Political Analyst Dr. Alex Ng’oma says former President Edgar Lungu’s attempts to contest the 2026 general elections will be frustrated by government and could be barred from contesting.

Commenting on Mr. Lungu’s recent statement that he will contest the 2026 elections should the general public insist that he continues from where he left, Dr. Ng’oma states that while the former head is eligible to stand as presidential candidate in 2026, government is likely to oppose his candidacy.

He has however told Phoenix News that regardless of who stands against President Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND in 2026, they will have high chances of winning because Zambians are frustrated and dissatisfied by the current regime.

And University of Zambia Historian Bizeck Phiri has commended the opposition for realizing that they cannot win the 2026 elections individually and coming together to form an alliance.

Professor Phiri has since advised the alliance to collectively identify a presidential candidate who they should immediately start selling to Zambians.

