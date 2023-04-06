Edgar Lungu’s Barber Shebby Chilekwa Appeals Against Conviction And Sentence

SHEBBY CHILEKWA APPEALS AGAINST CONVICTION AND SENTENCE

Lawyers for Shebby Chilekwa who was on Wednesday convicted for the murder of Lawrence Banda and sentenced to 25 years have filed in an appeal.



Lawyers contend that it was unsafe to convict Chilekwa as the body of evidence presented was not credible and witnesses were not reliable.



This is according to Notice of Appeal and documents filed in the appeal case of Shebby chilekwa Vs The People in the High Court of Zambia.

The appeal is against both the conviction and sentence.