EDGAR LUNGU’S GREATEST ENEMY IS HIS MOUTH – ROMEO KANGOMBE

The United Party for National Development (UPND) will not fall for Edgar Lungu’s political stunts and gymnastics. Realizing his grave mistake at a political meeting disguised as a prayer meeting at Dunamis, Lungu claims he has intelligence of information that the police plan to arrest him. you don’t need intelligence information to know that when you commit a crime you must face the law.

Respect is never given it must be earned. If former President Edgar Lungu wants to be respected, he must behave in a responsible and dignified manner. His attention seeking stunts and rantings will not help him. “A fish is caught by its mouth”

It was Edgar Lungu himself who revealed to the Nation that he was working on overthrowing President Hakainde Hichilema before 2026 elections and made it clear that he was not joking about it. The President has not responded to these revelations, but Edgar Lungu responded to himself with accusations that the state is planning to arrest him. This is the behavior of cowards, when they mess up then they start seeking public sympathy.

Lungu is a coward who is afraid of his own shadow. He is being haunted by what he did to Hakainde Hichilema when he (Lungu) was President. He raided Hakainde Hichilema’s residence at night without a call-out. Tortured the workers, tear gassed the whole house and defecated around the residence. Where was the rule of law that Lungu is crying about? Edgar Lungu is living in fear because of what he did to others. Lungu was ruthless and never respected the rule of law. The Easterner say “Masiku ni panyo pa tambala”

Edgar Lungu has no immunity to commit crimes and he is not above the law. If he thinks he can ride on the high cost of living to cause anarchy in the country, he will be bruised. Whatever confusion that he is planning will end at his doorstep. Some of us are just restrained by President Hakainde Hichilema but we are ready to meet the serpent head-on. Our wounds are still fresh and it’s so painful seeing Edgar Lungu teasing us about the rule of law.

Zambia is bigger than Lungu and a bunch of clowns surrounding him. We will not allow anarchy in this country. President Hakainde Hichilema must not be distracted by the serpent tactics, he must focus on developing the country.

Revelations 12v12 “Woe to the earth and the sea, because the devil has come down to you in great wrath, knowing that he has only a short time [remaining]!”

Romeo Kangombe

Deputy Chairperson Mobilisation and strategy – UPND