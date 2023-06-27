Edgar Lungu’s Political Adviser Chris Zumani Accused Of Terrorism Appears In Court

FORMER EDGAR LUNGU’S POLITICAL ADVISER ACCUSED OF TERRORISM APPEARS IN COURT.

Terrorism accused Chris Zumani today appeared in court. Mr Zuman is facing countless charges that includes gassings that gripped the nation. Private investigations indicates that the chemical to gas people was introduced to him and unidentified person approved through him that it be used. The linkages are pointing to alot of people being mapped up and dots being connected among other charges.

Terrorism in Zambia is a capital offense that when one is found wanting could go in up to 150 years.

More details later.