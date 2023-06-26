Edgar Lungu’s son Dalitso has been arrested with 69 vehicles valued at over K24 million

POLICE ARREST, CHARGE LUNGU’S SON DALISO AND WIFE OVER PROPERTY SUSPECTED TO BE PROCEEDS OF CRIME WORTH MILLIONS

June 26, 2023-Police have arrested and charged Daliso Lungu aged 36 a Businessman of Plot number 75 Kanakatapa in Chongwe and Matildah Likando Milinga aged 36 the wife to Daliso Lungu of House number four Berere road in Olympia both Directors of a company known as Saloid Traders Limited for the offence of Possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime Contrary to Section 71 of the Forfeiture of Proceeds of Crime Act no. 19 of 2010



Brief facts of the matter are that the company owns 48 motors vehicles all valued at K23,258,405=00 and fixed assets valued at K12,825,100=00 suspected to be proceeds of crime.



Further Daliso Lungu as an individual has been arrested and charged for the offence of Possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime Contrary to Section 71 of the Forfeiture of Proceeds of Crime Act no. 19 of 2010 in relation to the possession of 21 motor vehicles all valued at K1,522,549.76 and fixed assets valued at K31,517,300=00 all registered in his names.



Daliso Lungu has also been arrested and charged for the offence of Money laundering Under the Prohibition and Prevention of Money Laundering Amendment Act no. 44 of 2010



It is alleged that Daliso Lungu did also launder money amounting to K23,981,966.45 which he was depositing into the Saloid Traders Limited account domiciled at ZANACO Cairo Business Centre Lusaka Branch. This is occurred between 17th September, 2017 and 24th January, 2022 in Lusaka.



The duo has since been released on police bond and will appear in court soon.

Rae Hamoonga

POLICE SPOKESPERSON