Edith Nawakwi Arrested for Abducting Pheluna Hatembo and Milton Hatembo

Nawakwi is finally arrested!

Police in Lusaka have arrested Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD) President, Edith Nawakwi

The arrest follows allegations of threatening violence and abduction which are said to have taken place between September 2020 and May 2022.

Nawakwi is further accused of threatening to cause injury and harm to Pheluna Hatembo and Milton Hatembo, following a land dispute which is related to the sale of farm No. 1924, in Kalomo District of Southern Province, which was reportedly owned by

President Hakainde Hichilema.

It is further alleged that, while acting with other unknown persons, Ms. Nawakwi did force the duo into confinement against their will at different lodges by deceitfully luring them to Lusaka from Choma, promising to assist them with a matter she had prepared.

But speaking to journalists after being released on bond, Nawakwi, insisted that she is unfit to be subjected to inconveniencing situations by the police.

Nawakwi who yesterday accused the police of harassment, however sympathized with the men in uniform, who she said are being forced by the head of state to work under extreme conditions, contrary to their professional conduct.

Police yesterday afternoon, stormed Nawakwi’s residence in an attempt to arrest her.

©️NKANI Augus