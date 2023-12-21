EDUCATION MINISTER OUTLINES CURRICULUM REFORMS ROADMAP

The Ministry of Education has successfully validated the draft 2023 National Education Curriculum Framework and the document will now be sent to cabinet for approval.

Education Minister, Hon. Douglas Syakalima said the draft 2023 Education Framework underwent a successful validation exercise in Lusaka from the 11th to 13th December 2023.

The Minister said this when he briefed the media on the curriculum reforms in Lusaka on December 20th 2023.

Hon. Syakalima said the curriculum reforms started with the process of curriculum evaluation to measure and judge the extent to which the planned learning activities and opportunities, as expressed in the 2013 curriculum, have produced the expected results.

“The outcome of the evaluation helped the curriculum review exercise and guided on areas that require improvement.” Hon Syakalima said.

Hon. Syakalima added that based on the information from the curriculum evaluation and feedback from stakeholders, the ministry designed and developed a draft 2023 National Education Curriculum Framework that has now been validated by stakeholders.

The Minister told the media that once Cabinet has approved the 2023 Education Curriculum Framework, an official statement from the Ministry of Education or cabinet will be issued.

-MOE