Edwin Lifwekelo Hails New Dawn Govt Over Utilisation Of Public Resources

LIFWEKELO HAILS NEW DAWN OVER UTILISATION OF PUBLIC RESOURCES

Patriotic Front (PF) media director Edwin Lifwekelo says the UPND administration is on the right trajectory in terms of fiscal discipline and prudence in the utilisation of public resources.

Mr Lifwekelo has also hailed the New Dawn government for restructuring the country’s debt left by PF, stressing that Zambians now want to see the benefits trickle down through improved standard of living.

“I think one aspect we could be talking about that they have dealt with is how they have been able to manage the economic indicators in terms of ensuring that there is fiscal discipline and also in terms of prudent management of resources in as far as the Government is concerned,” he said during an appearance on Crown TV’s Royal Breakfast Show yesterday.

“I think there we can give them kudos, and ideally in terms of stabilisation of the economy, I think the Government has been on the right trajectory.”

Mr Lifwekelo also said UPND has scored another notable achievement following the introduction of free education despite it compromising on the quality of learning due to overcrowding.

He noted that the New Dawn administration is putting in place long-term measures to stabilise the economy, which will also benefit the future generations, though Zambians are in a hurry to enjoy the fruits of their labour for ushering President Hakainde Hichilema into office