EFF DEMANDS END TO GOVERNMENT’S UNJUSTIFIED 8 HOURS ELECTRICITY LOADSHEDDING- Kasonde Mwenda

EFF DEMANDS END TO GOVERNMENT’S UNJUSTIFIED 8 HOURS ELECTRICITY LOADSHEDDING

9th March 2024, Lusaka.

On Thursday, March 7th, 2024, the Zambian government, through ZESCO, announced a nationwide electricity loadshedding, subjecting citizens to 8 hours of load shedding per day starting next week.

This decision is a severe blow to families and businesses, exacerbating the challenges posed by a harsh economic climate and the prevailing drought conditions.

The Economic Freedom Fighters-EFF, having visited the Kariba Dam yesterday on Friday March 8th, were astonished to find an abundance of water, contrary to the government’s claims.

Our investigation revealed that this year’s water levels stand at 477.69m (15.22% full), compared to last year’s 477.61m (14.65% full) when no load shedding occurred. The Zambezi River Authority supports our findings. It is clear that the government’s narrative is misleading, and the real reason behind the planned load shedding is the exportation of electricity to South Africa and other nations, neglecting the well-being of its own citizens.

President Hakainde Hichilema, who pledged to end load shedding within a year, has betrayed this promise, opting for actions contradicting his earlier stance.

The Economic Freedom Fighters-EFF strongly urges the government to reconsider this unjustified load shedding plan before inflicting significant suffering on the Zambian people.

We demand a reorientation of priorities, emphasizing the interests of Zambian citizens over regional and international commitments.

In conclusion, it is crucial for the government to recognize Zambia’s low employment rate and the dependence of many on agriculture and various entrepreneurial ventures.

The impending load shedding threatens the livelihoods of countless individuals engaged in businesses such as welding, barbershops, hatcheries, refrigeration, and hair salons.

We call on the government to acknowledge its responsibility to the people and act in their best interests, securing a future where citizens do not bear the brunt of misguided policies.

Wherever we want to go our feet will take us there.