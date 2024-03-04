EFZ BEMOANS LACK OF RECONCILIATION BETWEEN PRESIDENT HICHILEMA AND FORMER PRESIDENT LUNGU

The Evangelical Fellowship of Zambia-EFZ has expressed sadness over the apparent reluctance by President Hakainde Hichilema and former President Edgar Lungu to reconcile.

In an interview with 5Fm-News, E-F-Z Executive Director Andrew Mwenda has lamented that efforts to reconcile Mr. Lungu and President Hichilema have failed to yield the desired results.

Bishop Mwenda says the church has done its part in trying to reconcile them but it is now up to them to put their differences aside for the sake of the country’s peace and unity.

He says the current tension between the two is not setting a good precedence adding that it is the church’s desire to see both the Former President and the current President working together to foster development.

By Judith Mwape

5FM-NEWS