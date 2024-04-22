EFZ CONDEMNS POLICE ACTION OF EFFECTING ARREST OF MR. MARTIN MBAYA AT BETHEL CHRISTIAN CENTER IN NYUMBA YANGA IN FRONT OF CONGREGANTS AND FAMILY MEMBERS.

Lusaka, April 22,2024 – The Evangelical Fellowship of Zambia wishes to condemn in the strongest terms, actions by law enforcement agencies to effect an arrest of Mr. Martin Mbaya, a Church member at Lusaka’s Bethel Christian Centre in full view of other congregants almost causing an altercation with family members.

The EFZ is duty bound to defend the sanctity of the church and find the actions by officers understood to be Police and Drug Enforcement Agency officials to be not only disorderly and unprofessional, but also grossly disrespectful to God, the Church in Zambia and Mr. Mbaya’s family who were attending the church service with him. Mr. Mbaya is a man of known fixed abode and the least the Police could have done was to issue him with a call out and invite him for interviews as per established procedure.

This unorthodox way of policing to the extent of effecting arrest at a Church in a Christian nation such as ours, is raising public alarm and tension in the nation and brings into serious question what seems to be compromised professionalism within the Police service under the watch of Inspector General of Police Mr. Graphael Musamba.

While we don’t know the reasons for the arrest of Mr. Mbaya, the dramatic unconventional way it was done at the house of God opens it wide for speculation. Our call is that while the Police have a duty to promote law and order, they should resist the temptation and exercise restraint to conducting such arbitrary actions.

We wish to take this opportunity and appeal to Mr. Musamba to ensure that Police respects human rights and dignity by following the laid down procedures in criminal investigation, and respect the house of God.

Issued by:

Bishop Andrew Mwenda

Executive Director Evangelical Fellowship of Zambia