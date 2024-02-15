Egypt renews ties with Turkey as Erdogan visits Cairo

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sisi have declared the opening of a new chapter of relations after over a decade of estrangement.

The two countries cut ties in 2013 after Mr Sisi, then defence minister, ousted Islamist President Mohamed Morsi, an ally of Turkey.

In a joint meeting in Egypt’s capital Cairo on Wednesday, the two leaders said they were turning a “new leaf” in their relations.

It was the Turkish leader’s first visit to Egypt in more than 10 years.

Several bilateral agreements were signed during the meeting.

The two leaders also criticised Israel’s conduct of the war in the Gaza Strip and called for a ceasefire.