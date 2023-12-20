EGYPTIAN DEMANDS $5.6M BACK, PRODUCES VIDEO EVIDENCE OF OFFICERS EXTORTING MONEY

By Zondiwe Mbewe

EGYPTIAN national Micheal Adel Michel Botros has objected to the Director of Public Prosecution’s application to have properties seized in the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport (KKIA) gold scam forfeited to the state.

The Egyptian national, who claims that he had initially agreed to forfeit the money and other properties under duress, has further exhibited video footage of some investigation officers allegedly extorting money from him.

He has submitted that after the State entered a Nolle Prosequi in his favour, a joint team of investigative officers advised him that after thorough investigations, they had established that he had done nothing wrong and was in fact a victim of scammers…