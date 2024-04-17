Egyptian forfeits US$5 million, as State gives back jet in gold scandal

THE State has given back the Aircraft Global Express T77WSS Jet to its owners after Egyptian Micheal Adel Michell Botros surrendered US$5 million as punishment for engaging in illicit gold transactions at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport in August 2023.

The minerals, firearms, ammunition and drilling machine will be surrendered to the State by the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC).

The parties have avoided a lengthy legal battle and have opted for a win win situation by entering into a consent agreement before the Economic and Financial Crimes Court

In this matter the Director of Public Prosecutions moved a motion before the Economic and Financial Crimes Court to have the jet, money, fire arm and minerals which were onboard, confiscated on reasons that the same were tainted for having been used to commit a crime.

The DPP had cited World Aviation Sinai International, Mountains Limited, IBIS Air (PTY) Limited and Micheal Adel Michel Botros as interested parties in the matter.

Among the items that were earmarked for confiscation were Global Express T7-WSS JET, US$5, 697, 700. 00, 602 pieces of Brass pellets (A combination of Copper and Zinc metals weighing a total of 127.28 kilograms, five pistols with 126 rounds of ammunition, 11 pistol magazines, a drilling machine and a central processing unit.

According to a consent judgement endorsed by judges Pixie Yangailo, Mwanajiti Mabbolobbolo and Vincent Siloka it was agreed that DEC shall release the jet to World Aviation Sinai International forthwith.

It has been agreed that Botros will forfeit US$5 million to the Zambian government and get the excess UU$697, 700 through his lawyers to cover some of the attendant costs of facilitating and servicing the aircraft, for it to achieve optimal airworthiness.

“All other items seized by DEC be surrendered to the State, and we consent to the order in the terms herein set out,”ordered the Court.

Each party shall have to bear their own costs…https://kalemba.news/…/egyptian-forfeits-us5-million…/

By Mwaka Ndawa

Kalemba