EGYPTIAN NATIONAL SELLING MERCHANDISE IN LUSAKA BOLTS, ABANDONS CAR AND MERCHANDISE WHEN HE WAS ASKED IMMIGRATION STATUS

A man believed to be an Egyptian ran for his life on Sunday after a Zambia Immigration Officer requested him to show his immigration status.

The man who has not been named immediately ran away—leaving behind his car which had carpets and other household items.

This happened at the residence of the immigration officer in Lusaka.

“Some of the items found in the vehicle included carpets, sandwich makers, and blenders. The search for the suspected Egyptian is ongoing,” Immigration Department Public Relations Officer Namati Nshinka has said in a statement.

Mr Nshinka says the department has observed a rise in the number of illegal immigrants.

“On 18th March, 2023, 76 illegal immigrants were removed from the country. This was in a bid to help decongest the correctional facilities in Lusaka. The mass removal exercise brings the number of persons of different nationalities removed from the country between 17th and 19th March, 2023, to 126.”

“During this period, the department apprehended 63 persons for various immigration offences.”

“The department t has noted with concern an increase in foreign nationals engaged in door-to-door selling of various products. The department does not issue any permit that allows this kind of business, hence all foreign nationals engaging in this activity are doing so illegally.”

“We urge members of the public to report such persons to the nearest Immigration Office,” he added.