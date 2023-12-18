Egypt’s President Sisi wins third term

Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has won a third term, gaining just under 90% of the vote, in an election held last week, the electoral commission has announced.

There were three candidates running against him – but none of them were considered major figures.

Mr Sisi first became president in 2014 – winning 97% of the vote. He won with the same share in 2018. This victory means that he will be in power until 2029, when he is barred by the constitution from running again.