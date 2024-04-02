Egypt’s Sisi due to be sworn in for third term

Egypt’s President Abdul Fattah al-Sisi is due to be sworn in for a third consecutive six-year term as the country’s leader.

He was re-elected in December with an astounding 89.6% of the vote, beating three other candidates

His swearing-in ceremony will be held on Tuesday at the new parliament buildings near the capital, Cairo, partly state-owned newspaper Al-Ahram reported.

Mr Sisi, 69, first became president in 2014, a year after he had led the military’s overthrow of his Islamist predecessor Mohammed Morsi.

He is credited with implementing several mega infrastructure projects during his tenure, but has also been criticised for a difficult economy marked by crippling debt and extreme inflation.

The Egyptian pound has lost more than 50% of its value against the US dollar, creating a severe cost-of-living crisis.

Human rights groups have also accused Mr Sisi of cracking down on critics.

His new term of six years is supposed to be his last, according to the country’s constitution.