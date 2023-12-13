Egypt’s Sisi takes poll lead as vote count begins

Egypt’s electoral body has started counting votes following the conclusion of polling in the presidential elections.

Voting began on Sunday and ended at 21:00 local time on Tuesday (19:00 GMT), with more than 67 million people registered to vote.

Incumbent President Abdul Fattah al-Sisi is seeking a third consecutive term.

Although three other candidates are vying for the presidency, many Egyptians believe Mr Sisi will easily win a new six-year term in office.

Early provisional results have already placed Mr Sisi in the lead.

The official results are set to be announced on 18 December.